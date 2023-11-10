Razorpay pays an ode to to every founder’s journey in its latest brand film, ‘Believe’

The film showcases the triumphs and challenges of the founders from the inception of their initial idea in overcoming all obstacles until the final outcome.
Razorpay, the omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses, has released a brand new film called 'Believe' to reaffirm its dedication to supporting and honoring the entrepreneurial drive of founders. The film, launched on National Entrepreneurs Day, serves as a tribute to the unwavering self-confidence and determination that entrepreneurs demonstrate throughout their journeys.
The movie emphasises that although people admire the achievements of these innovative and influential individuals who have made the country a significant player in the startup industry, only a few truly understand the specific details of their personal journeys, which are essential to their success. Razorpay has collaborated with Footloose Films to develop and produce this film, which vividly portrays the journey of each founder in less than 3 minutes. It showcases their triumphs and challenges from the inception of their initial idea to their unwavering determination in overcoming all obstacles until the final outcome.
Launched on Razorpay’s social media platforms - Youtube, LinkedIn, Twitter & Instagram, the film brings this message alive through the lens of a successful founder who after five years of starting his company, gives in a moment of retrospection and reminisces about his journey - one filled with big challenges and equally big successes. He reflects on his founding journey of how it all began, right from quitting a high-paying job and comfortable lifestyle to having nothing but a vision and conviction, from being a CEO to a receptionist, from pitching his idea to others to sometimes having to convince even himself, from moments of solidarity with his supporters to moments of deafening solitariness - he reflects on everything that’s brought him to this moment of success and realizes that the one thing that kept him going was his - Belief.
Commenting on the launch of the brand film, Apuarv Sethi, VP, marketing, Razorpay said, “With this brand film, we are pumped up to drive home the message that entrepreneurial spirit must be celebrated, appreciated, and supported, not limited to just their successes. At Razorpay, we have consistently prioritized our mission of empowering founders and facilitating their success by proactively identifying their challenges and pioneering innovative solutions well ahead of the industry curve. Having experienced the entrepreneurial journey firsthand, we deeply understand the hardships and obstacles founders frequently encounter. This film, therefore, reiterates our vision that no founder will ever have to walk this journey alone.
He added, “India, being home to the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, is a true testament to the mindset and purpose-driven outlook that our entrepreneurs have brought about. From curating swift and seamless money movement outlets across borders to providing robust capital support, Razorpay has been walking along as a trusted payments partner with these entrepreneurs, supporting & championing them in their journey.”
Directed by Ishaan Gaur, and Indrasish Mukharjee, the entire film is a vivid montage of instances and moments filled with ups and downs, curveballs, and swift wins peppered with what seem like endless failures, that not only strike a chord with young founders and seasoned ones, but are relatable to any and every founder.
“Razorpay is rooted in its belief to enable and empower entrepreneurs and we are extremely proud of how the same spirit has been translated in this brand film. We would like to describe this film as ‘Behind the scenes with Razorpay’. With this piece, we wanted to give a heartfelt shout-out to the entrepreneur community. Strip away the glamour and the numbers and take a look at what goes on behind the curtains, all the ups and downs, the stellar human stories behind these giant names and achievements. And we felt if someone could do justice to this story, it would be us”, said Indrasish Mukherjee, creative director, Footloose Films.