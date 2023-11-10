Razorpay pays an ode to to every founder’s journey in its latest brand film, ‘Believe’

Launched on Razorpay’s social media platforms - Youtube, LinkedIn, Twitter & Instagram, the film brings this message alive through the lens of a successful founder who after five years of starting his company, gives in a moment of retrospection and reminisces about his journey - one filled with big challenges and equally big successes. He reflects on his founding journey of how it all began, right from quitting a high-paying job and comfortable lifestyle to having nothing but a vision and conviction, from being a CEO to a receptionist, from pitching his idea to others to sometimes having to convince even himself, from moments of solidarity with his supporters to moments of deafening solitariness - he reflects on everything that’s brought him to this moment of success and realizes that the one thing that kept him going was his - Belief.