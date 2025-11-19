Razorpay rolls out 'Get Paid, Not Played' to spotlight cross-border payment gaps

Razorpay has announced a new cross-border payments campaign, Get Paid, Not Played, aimed at drawing attention to the challenges faced by Indian exporters, SaaS firms, agencies, and freelancers when receiving international payments. The initiative focuses on issues such as hidden fees, delays, and complex documentation that continue to affect businesses operating in global markets.

India recorded over US$825 billion in exports last year and is projected to cross US$1 trillion by FY26. However, despite this growth, many exporters still navigate friction-heavy systems marked by unclear charges, long settlement cycles, and extensive compliance requirements. Documentation such as FIRC, IEC, and shipping bills remains a significant operational burden for small teams and freelancers.

Developed in-house and produced using AI, the campaign highlights these industry-wide pain points while positioning streamlined global payments as critical to India’s export ambitions.

Razorpay’s international payments suite enables Indian businesses to accept payments through global cards, Apple Pay, and bank transfers in over 130 currencies. The company says its offering provides transparent pricing, faster INR settlements within 24 hours, over 90% success rates through its intelligent routing stack, and automated compliance processes aligned with RBI and FEMA guidelines.

Commenting on the launch, Apuarv Sethi, senior VP of marketing at Razorpay, said, “Behind India’s surge on the global stage lies a simple truth: receiving an international payment is still far harder than it should be. What struck us is how much emotional and financial fatigue sits behind something this fundamental. ‘Get Paid, Not Played’ was born from that reality, the late nights, the lost income, the helplessness of not knowing where your money went. This campaign is a promise that we’re here to fix that, so their ambition doesn’t get undercut by systems that aren’t built for them.”