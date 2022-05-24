RazorpayX ropes in more CEOs for print leg of campaign

The print ads went live in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur in print.
When people opened the newspapers yesterday - they were greeted by an unusual sight. The papers carried print ads for payment gateway Razorpay. The ads starred startup founders with a vexed expression on their face as they spoke about dealing with ‘month end’ woes of their own - namely, salary expenses and payroll management.
will feature Startup Founders including Shashank Mehta - Founder & CEO of The Whole Truth Foods, Ankur Warikoo - Founder Nearbuy.com, Ragini Das - Co-Founder Leap.Club, Awais Ahmed - Founder & CEO of Pixxel, Sanskriti Dawle - Co-Founder and CEO, Thinkerbell Labs, and Siddharth Maheshwari - Founder, Newton School.
The first phase of the campaign was released last week and featured The Whole Truth Foods’ CEO Shashank Mehta battling a host of payroll compliance-related problems. Startups normally function with a slim team, where the members have multiple responsibilities. Automating payroll makes the lives of members easier, and this is what the campaign aims to highlight.
While researching, Ramdev and his team had to speak to customers and prospective buyers. “We came upon an insight we hadn’t previously worked on. Every founder wants to scale his organisation, create a brand or a product and monitor sales revenue. No founder is looking at handling finances. It is a recurring problem that occurs as soon as payroll time comes around - on the 25th of every month.”
Ramdev mentions that the entrepreneur ecosystem in India is extremely large, and it is the B2B audience he wanted to target with this commercial. He adds that the media mix is going to be social digital platforms (namely, LinkedIn and Twitter), outdoor and print.
