RB carries forward 'Dettol Dhula' tune in a 'shot on iPhone' ad

Dettol's latest ad, which is shot, edited and produced from home, features actors and sportspersons urging people to wash their hands regularly.
In keeping with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, imposed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, McCann has created a new ad for Reckitt Benckiser (RB) soap brand Dettol, which is entirely shot from home. The ad features a mix of actors and sportspersons, all urging users to wash their hands, irrespective of the brand of soap they use in the process. It's interesting to note that the ad features one of Dettol's most easily recognisable tunes, which first made its debut roughly five years ago.
The description on the YouTube video (above) mentions that the ad was shot by the family members of actors and sportspersons on an iPhone. Many brands have had to rely on 'home-made' ads to communicate because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Well before the lockdown came into effect, a ban was imposed on the shooting ad films in Mumbai. It is worth noting that both the 'home-made' Dettol ad films below emphasise on washing ones hands with any brand of soap.
The 'Dettol Dhula' tune has featured in ads for various Dettol products. Some of the theme of these ads include injuries, motherhood, disease prevention and the practice of washing ones hands before eating meals.
This ad from December 2019 is the most recent one that carried a rendition of the tune.
Washing ones hands is the need of the hour, and this is not the first time that a personal hygiene brand has urged customers to wash their hands, irrespective of the brand they're using. Recently, an ad for HUL product Lifebuoy featured the brand ambassador (actress Kajol) emphasising on the importance of washing hands as a practice, irrespective of the brand of soap that is being used. It almost appears as if major brands are being apologetic about 'hard-selling' products and have chosen, instead, to take the high road and keep the greater good of citizens in mind.
Lifebuoy also carried a print ad in the national newspaper Hindustan Times to this effect.
AGENCY CREDITS
Director: Rajesh Saathi
Production House: Keroscene Films
Agency: Team McCann
Client: Reckitt Benckiser Pvt Ltd
Brand: Dettol
Actors: Lara Dutta, Neha Dhupia, Shikhar Dhawan and Sania Mirza
Editor: Utsav Bhagat
Music Director: Rajiv Bhalla
Singers: Aarohi Wagh, Rashi Harmalkar, Vikram Sachdev
Sound Engineer: Bashab Bhattacharjee
Online: Amit Chitnis