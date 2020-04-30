RB carries forward 'Dettol Dhula' tune in a 'shot on iPhone' ad

Washing ones hands is the need of the hour, and this is not the first time that a personal hygiene brand has urged customers to wash their hands, irrespective of the brand they're using. Recently, an ad for HUL product Lifebuoy featured the brand ambassador (actress Kajol) emphasising on the importance of washing hands as a practice, irrespective of the brand of soap that is being used. It almost appears as if major brands are being apologetic about 'hard-selling' products and have chosen, instead, to take the high road and keep the greater good of citizens in mind.