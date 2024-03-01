By afaqs! news bureau
RCB players say #TakeMySpot in Himalaya's new skincare campaign

Himalaya and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Cricket unite for #TakeMySpot. The campaign features the cricketing prowess of Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, and the comedic flair of Danish Sait.

Conceptualised by the creative minds at 82.5 Communications, Bengaluru, this campaign is already generating buzz, leveraging the frenzy surrounding WPL. In the teaser film, the cricket stars sport stylish caps branded with the hashtag, #TakeMySpot. Danish Sait, with his trademark wit, raises eyebrows by questioning why these talented players would be willing to give up their spots. What's the game plan?

The reveal phase unveils the new player: Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Face Wash. So, it's not about giving up their spots on the team; it's about bidding farewell to pimple spots, sunspots and every other dark spot. As Danish Sait connects the dots, viewers realise it's the start of a skincare revolution.

The campaign also features two reels packed with entertainment. From playful banter to lighthearted moments, RCB icons and Danish Sait will keep fans entertained while shedding light on the benefits of the face wash that has the power of Svarasa.

Mayur Varma, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India, expressed his excitement, stating, “We're thrilled to unveil this campaign featuring the talented trio—Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh—alongside the popular comic, Danish Sait. We are hopeful that the campaign's fun-filled vibe will resonate with RCB fans and Himalaya users alike.”

Naveen Raman, executive vice president and branch head, 82.5 Communications India– South, added, “This collaboration is a game-changer. Bringing together RCB’s passionate fan base and Himalaya’s commitment to skincare, we’re proud to be a part of this winning partnership.”

Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, executive creative directors, 82.5 Communications India– South, shared their thoughts, saying, "Crafting this campaign was an absolute joy. There was an unmatched vibrancy and fun to the campaign - with the players' energy and Danish Sait's humor. The playful wordplay on 'spot' adds a delightful twist, seamlessly integrating the product's benefits with engaging humor."

Credits:

Mayur Varma - CCO, 82.5 Communications

Naveen Raman - Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South

Sangeetha Sampath- Executive Creative Director, 82.5 Communications – South

Ravikumar Cherussola- Executive Creative Director, 82.5 Communications – South

Vaishali Jain- Associate Creative Director

Antara Majumder- Creative Supervisor

Pramod Desai – Visualizer

Krittika Basu- Account Director

Traya Chowdhury- Group Account Manager

Bhavna Neelakantan- Vice President- Strategy

