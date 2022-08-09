RD&X Network enters marketing technology agreement with Singapore-based private market exchange ADDX

Ashish Bhasin, co-founder & chairman RD&X Network added: “We are delighted to welcome ADDX, a forward looking, future oriented company, as our client. It is heartening to see progressive clients rapidly adopting ReBid, as we together build the future of advertising and marketing, which we believe will be platform based and tech supported. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ADDX. We are also pleased that clients across continents and countries are adopting ReBid, encouraging us to get truly global, faster”.