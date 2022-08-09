RD&X Network enters marketing technology agreement with Singapore-based private market exchange ADDX

To deploy ReBid to facilitate unified view of their digital campaigns across search, social and programmatic.
Strengthening its presence in the Asian sub-continent, RD&X Network announced today a marketing technology (MarTech) tie-up with ADDX, a pioneering financial technology company in Singapore. The collaboration is centred around ReBid, RD&X Network's Unified Advertising and Marketing AI Automation Platform. The platform is designed to offer a unified real-time view of all search, social, and programmatic campaigns to help generate value and maximise returns. The MarTech partnership with ADDX also marks RD&X’s foray into the financial sector of Singapore.
The ReBid platform, already an industry frontrunner, will add value to ADDX’s marketing campaigns in a three-pronged manner: Effortless activation of campaigns across channels; Tracking diverse campaigns, across social media and programmatic simultaneously; Optimising campaign returns.
ReBid is designed to provide a comprehensive view of the customer to ADDX and scale its growth all through in a simplified manner. ADDX plans to integrate its mobile measurement platforms tracking attribution with ReBid to access a 360 automated view of all its marketing and advertising efforts.
On the appointment of RD&X Network as a MarTech partner, Ankit Narang, head of digital marketing at ADDX, said: “We are eager to partner with RD&X Network and look forward to driving data- and insights-driven growth for our digital marketing endeavours. As a fintech company delivering a fully digital experience to our clients, ADDX appreciates the intuitive user interface and experience on ReBid.”
Sharing more on the appointment, Ata Haftchenary, head of marketing & PR at ADDX, said: “With ReBid, we are aiming to gain access to instantaneous data across our marketing and digital campaigns which will enable us to make key decisions in real time. In a rapidly changing market, responding quickly to investor behaviour will give ADDX a competitive edge and help us achieve our mission of democratising private markets.”
On this agreement, Rajiv Dingra, founder & CEO RD&X Network said: “The fact that cutting-edge fintech startups like ADDX are trusting our ReBid platform to automate their digital marketing activation, reporting and insights shows how we have truly created a market leading platform for advanced marketers. We are excited to partner with ADDX and together we believe we are building the platform-driven future of advertising and marketing.”
Ashish Bhasin, co-founder & chairman RD&X Network added: “We are delighted to welcome ADDX, a forward looking, future oriented company, as our client. It is heartening to see progressive clients rapidly adopting ReBid, as we together build the future of advertising and marketing, which we believe will be platform based and tech supported. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ADDX. We are also pleased that clients across continents and countries are adopting ReBid, encouraging us to get truly global, faster”.