Real Activ Coconut Water & Sidharth Malhotra push for no-sugar hydration

Réal, India, the packaged fruit juice & beverage brand from Dabur India has announced the launch of its new campaign, 'Keep It Real with Real Activ Coconut Water'. This new campaign for Real Activ Coconut water, fronted by Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra urges consumers to switch from their cold drink with 5 cubes of added sugar to Real Activ Coconut Water with no added sugar for refreshing & healthy hydration .

The campaign features Sidharth Malhotra, known for his healthy lifestyle believing in the life philosophy of 'Keeping it Real Always' makes him the perfect choice for this campaign The 'Keep It Real with Real Activ Coconut water' campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms, TV, and other media channels, emphasising the message that real change starts with real choices.

“Consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious, however, the beverage segment often gets overlooked. Carbonated soft drinks, despite being widely known for their high sugar content, still represent the largest segment. Our 'Keep It Real' campaign seeks to fill this crucial gap by advocating for healthy hydration and presenting Réal Activ Coconut Water as the ideal choice. We're thrilled to partner with Sidharth Malhotra, whose commitment to fitness and authentic lifestyle perfectly embodies the essence of this initiative," Mayank Kumar, VP marketing , Dabur India, said.

Bollywood Actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “In my fitness journey, I’ve realised that being healthy is more about consistency and the small, everyday choices you make. I try to keep things real, whether it’s how I train, what I reach for to stay refreshed or even my social media bio. That’s why this association with Réal Activ Coconut Water felt like a natural fit- it’s simple, clean, and just works for my routine.”

“Réal Activ Coconut Water, with no added sugar, offers a delicious and refreshing way to stay hydrated without compromising on health. The package retains the original taste and nutritional values of the tender coconut along with its natural goodness, to bring you a healthy, tasty, and enjoyable drink”, Prasher added.