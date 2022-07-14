Real Estate’s TV ad volume sees 68% rise in Jan-May'22 : TAM AdEx

The top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 40% share of the ad volumes.
The ad volumes of properties-real estates category on television rose by 68% during Jan-May'22 over Jan-May' 20, states a TAM AdEx report. During the same period, the ad space of the category in print medium grew two times and on radio, the advertising volumes increased by 2.8 times. Ad insertions on the digital medium witnessed a rise of 5.5 times.
On television, the top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 40% share of the ad volumes. News genre alone had 82% of the category’s ad volumes followed by GEC.
In print, the top ten advertisers accounted for 15% share of ad space. Over 6000 brands were present in print during Jan-May’22 among which the top ten brands had 9% share of ad space.
On radio, the top ten promoters added 25% share of ad volumes during Jan-May '22. The top ten brands added 18% to the overall advertising space of the category on radio.
In digital, the top ten advertisers had 42% share of ad insertions during Jan-May'22. Display ads had more than 98% share of category ad insertions. Desktop display topped with 57% share of ad insertions followed by mobile display with 39% share.