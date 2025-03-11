Real promotes healthy drinking in its 'Keep It Real' print ad

Real from the house of Dabur India offer one of the widest and heathiest range of fruit juices and Beverages to the Indian consumer. Taking this a step further, Real’s latest campaign urges consumers to switch to Real juices with no added sugar and 100% fruit goodness instead of cola with 5 cubes of added sugar in every glass.

This campaign urges consumers to "Keep It REAL, Every Time" and hence highlight the importance of healthy drinking.

While cola’s are known to laden with added sugar, in contrast, Réal Activ offers a refreshing and healthy alternative, made with 100% pure fruit juice and has no added sugars and preservatives.

Monisha Prasher, marketing had - Beverages, Dabur India said, “Real has been committed to providing consumer’s a wide and heathy range of fruit juices and beverages since inception way back in 1997. This campaign is another step in this direction to urge consumers to get Real by switching to Real Activ juices with 100% fruit goodness and no added sugar. Réal Activ fruit juices are made with only the finest fruits, carefully selected and crafted to provide a delicious and nutritious beverage experience with no added sugar or preservatives"

Réal Activ is a range of unsweetened juices that has No Added Sugars and 100% fruit goodness. Real Activ is available in 5 yummy fruit flavours namely Mixed Fruit, Apple, Orange, Cranberry and Pomegranate with no added sugar and 100% fruit goodness.