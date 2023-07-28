realme releases the #CurveIntoTheNext digital campaign featuring Vaani Kapoor and Rohit Saraf

Bazul Kochar, product manager, realme India said, “At realme, we are committed to providing leap-forward technology to Indian consumers. Catering to the demand of the next-gen, the digital campaign #CurveIntoTheNext for the narzo 60 series 5G showcases the fast-paced lifestyle of the youth and how important it is to have a smartphone that does it all. This digital film featuring Rohit Saraf and Vaani Kapoor rightly showcases the potential of the smartphone and its impressive features, essential for consumers who like to stand out from the crowd. The video has very well resonated with consumers and garnered 20M+ views across YouTube and Instagram. To leverage our reach, we have also collaborated with Kyra, India’s first Meta-Influencer to connect with our Next-Gen consumers.”