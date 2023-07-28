realme releases the #CurveIntoTheNext digital campaign featuring Vaani Kapoor and Rohit Saraf

The video takes us through Vaani Kapoor and Rohit Saraf’s journey of exploring their potential and chasing their passion.
realme, the Smartphone Service Provider, has released a digital campaign #CurveIntoTheNext for the recently launched realme narzo 60 Series 5G. Featuring Vaani Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, the digital campaign focuses on the stylish smartphone which defines the next-gen, offering a futuristic design and power that matches that of the cosmos! – here please add the connection/benefits/ impact for consumers.
The newly launched realme narzo 60 series 5G, is crafted to provide users with an unparalleled experience through leap-forward technology, a luxurious vegan leather design inspired by the Martian Horizon and an impressive curved vision display for a smooth and alluring experience. With the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, the realme 60 Pro 5G is the first and only smartphone in the segment with 1TB storage capacity, catering to the demands of Indian consumers from the mid-premium segment. The series surpasses the user experiences with exceptional performance, immersive display and lightning fast performance.
The digital campaign showcases a powerful message that emphasizes on the realme narzo 60 series 5G ability to encompass and elevate the user’s capability to multi-task. The video takes us through Vaani Kapoor and Rohit Saraf’s journey of exploring their potential and chasing their passion with the help of the power packed narzo 60 series 5G.
Speaking about the digital campaign, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor said, “I am happy to be roped in for the launch campaign of realme’s stunning new narzo 60 series 5G. The smartphone offers a wide range of features and a unique design which could be a good fit for the consumers.”
Expressing his views, Rohit Saraf said, “These are the power packed smartphones we need in our lives with hectic schedules. It gives me the ability to multitask without compromising on the style factor. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this futuristic smartphone series, which is definitely what India's youth is looking for.”
Bazul Kochar, product manager, realme India said, “At realme, we are committed to providing leap-forward technology to Indian consumers. Catering to the demand of the next-gen, the digital campaign #CurveIntoTheNext for the narzo 60 series 5G showcases the fast-paced lifestyle of the youth and how important it is to have a smartphone that does it all. This digital film featuring Rohit Saraf and Vaani Kapoor rightly showcases the potential of the smartphone and its impressive features, essential for consumers who like to stand out from the crowd. The video has very well resonated with consumers and garnered 20M+ views across YouTube and Instagram. To leverage our reach, we have also collaborated with Kyra, India’s first Meta-Influencer to connect with our Next-Gen consumers.”
This campaign wonderfully encapsulates how the realme narzo 60 series 5G is a perfect fit for the Next-Gen as it helps them navigate through their life filled with creativity, curiosity and a will to do better every day. The digital video campaign has garnered extensive appreciation from the audiences and continues to reach the potential consumers who aspire to #CurveIntoTheNext.