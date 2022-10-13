realme rolls out unique Diwali campaign to celebrate spirit of youngsters

Speaking on the new campaign, Madhav Sheth - CEO realme India, VP, realme, and president, realme International Business Group says, “realme’s new campaign aims to encourage young masses to break the constraints of life, be themselves, and allow the world to witness their power. We hope to change the world with young people with the spirit of “Dare to Leap” and we believe the traditional 2.0 GenZ is the fearless generation and real thought leaders of tomorrow. As a brand that is born for the young generation and really understands their pulse, realme strives to empower them to express their diverse identities via the fusion of fashion and technology and to co-create a brand that is accessible to all.”