realme ropes in Shahid Kapoor as product ambassador for its upcoming NARZO 70 Pro 5G

realme, a smartphone service provider, has roped in Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor as product ambassador for its upcoming NARZO 70 Pro 5G that aims to set new standards in low-light photography. This collaboration precedes the launch of the NARZO 70 Pro 5G, underscoring the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence.
The partnership strengthens the brand's dedication to inspire the millennial and GenZ generations and will help set new standards in the smartphone industry. Shahid Kapoor, known for his spectacular performances and magnetic film presence, embodies the spirit of realme's NARZO Series and will set a new standard in photography with the NARZO 70 Pro 5G to provide a brand new camera experience in low light.
Commenting on the association, Tao Zhang, chief marketing officer, realme India, stated, “We are excited to welcome Shahid Kapoor to the realme family as the face of our NARZO 70 Pro 5G. Shahid's global appeal and dynamic energy complement realme's underlying beliefs, resulting in a relationship that embodies elegance, substance, and refinement. We feel Shahid's involvement will help further enhance Narzo’s overall brand appeal, and fortify our connection with India’s discerning youth, who are the heart of the Narzo Series.”
Shahid Kapoor shared his reflecting on the collaboration, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the realme’s Narzo family! realme is a technology leader that is strongly associated with innovation, style, and cutting-edge technology. I am equally excited to represent a brand that reflects the dynamic spirit of today's youth. The brand's constant commitment to pushing boundaries aligns with and complements my own relentless pursuit of perfection. I look forward to being the face of a brand that embodies the spirit of growth and reflects the goals of today's youth.”