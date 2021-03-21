realme’s Madhav Sheth seen zipping in a yellow lambo at the Buddh Circuit

Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India and Europe, was seen in an ad film zipping in a yellow Lamborghini on the track. The yellow colour also signifies the brand’s theme colour. The ad flim is a part of the brand’s Leap To Infinity launch campaign for its upcoming Realme 8 series models. The brand has been teasing the models’ 108 megapixel camera while equating the series ‘8’ with the infinity symbol. It is due for launch on March 24.