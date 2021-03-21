realme’s Madhav Sheth seen zipping in a yellow lambo at the Buddh Circuit

The ad flim is a part of the brand’s Leap To Infinity launch campaign for its upcoming Realme 8 series models.
A couple of years back we ran a story on how the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), the F1 race track at Greater Noida doubled up as an ad film studio for auto brands. This time we are seeing a smartphone brand using BIC as a studio for its launch campaign.Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India and Europe, was seen in an ad film zipping in a yellow Lamborghini on the track. The yellow colour also signifies the brand’s theme colour.
The ad flim is a part of the brand’s Leap To Infinity launch campaign for its upcoming Realme 8 series models. The brand has been teasing the models’ 108 megapixel camera while equating the series ‘8’ with the infinity symbol. It is due for launch on March 24.
Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India and Europe, was seen in an ad film zipping in a yellow Lamborghini on the track. The yellow colour also signifies the brand’s theme colour. The ad flim is a part of the brand’s Leap To Infinity launch campaign for its upcoming Realme 8 series models. The brand has been teasing the models’ 108 megapixel camera while equating the series ‘8’ with the infinity symbol. It is due for launch on March 24.