Rebel Foods appoints Essence as its integrated media agency in India

Commenting on the partnership, Ankush Grover, Co-Founder and India CEO, Rebel Foods, said, “We are on a journey to build the world’s most exciting and delightful food company, serving the highest quality of brands across customer food missions in every neighbourhood in the world. Keeping our vision in mind, it is inevitable for our brands to have a communication strategy that focuses on customer-first offerings, while complementing our brand promise. Over the years, our communication has been authentic, relatable, creative, innovative, and at the same time, has reflected the brand’s core value. We believe Essence is an ideal partner to help us in our journey with an insight-led analytical approach, while bringing a unique style of creativity and innovation. We are looking forward to collaborating with Essence on some exciting campaigns and strategies.”