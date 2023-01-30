Recall of TV advertisements still the highest at 38%: Report

The report highlights that media consumption has increased for 20% of those surveyed.
Axis My India, a consumer data intelligence company, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues.
The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 6100 people across 27 states and UTs. 65% belonged to rural India, while 35% belonged to urban counterparts.
The report highlights that media consumption has increased for 20% of those surveyed. TV is still the medium where brand advertising is noticed the most closely followed by digital. It further emphasises the significance of 5G and enhanced telecom connectivity for speeding up India's digitization.
According to Axis My India’s Pre-Budget CSI Survey 38% notice brand advertisements on TV while 32% notice ads on digital medium. In addition of those surveyed 51% have noticed advertisements atleast once (or more) on digital medium.
The survey also highlighted factors that will help digitize in the Indian economy. Better banking network (view of 32%), better spread of telecom connectivity & 5G (view of 19%) and better Internet security (view of 18%) are considered important pillars of digitization.
Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Consumers are looking forward to various measures taken by the government towards fuelling a digital India. As per 22% of those surveyed, penetration of ‘all things digital’ (better digital banking, better internet security, 5G) is important for Indian economy. This is because more and more people are adopting the digital way of life. The gap between ads noticed in digital over television is also reducing even though TV continues its dominance when it comes to advertising recall. It is thus important for marketers to take note of the respective strengths of the new vs old forms of advertising while designing their overall media mix.”