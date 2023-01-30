Recall of TV advertisements still the highest at 38%: Report

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Consumers are looking forward to various measures taken by the government towards fuelling a digital India. As per 22% of those surveyed, penetration of ‘all things digital’ (better digital banking, better internet security, 5G) is important for Indian economy. This is because more and more people are adopting the digital way of life. The gap between ads noticed in digital over television is also reducing even though TV continues its dominance when it comes to advertising recall. It is thus important for marketers to take note of the respective strengths of the new vs old forms of advertising while designing their overall media mix.”