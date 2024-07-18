Reckitt's Robin Fabric Whitener returns with nationwide campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Robin has reintroduced its Fabric Whitener, a cutting-edge product designed to revive white clothes. This launch signifies Robin's return to the bleach market after several decades, featuring a unique formula with superior viscosity compared to other fabric whiteners. The product debuted through a nationwide, multi-lingual campaign by tgthr, under the hashtag #PehnoPhirseWhite, reiterating Robin's mission to restore the brilliance of white fabrics in consumer wardrobes.
Maintaining the brightness and cleanliness of white clothes poses a common challenge for consumers in India. White garments often lose their lustre over time, leading people to avoid purchasing or wearing them. This campaign capitalizes on this insight, aiming to revolutionize how consumers care for their white fabrics by restoring them to their original brilliance.
Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt South Asia, commented on the launch, saying, “At Reckitt, we are consistently working towards innovating our product portfolio to provide consumers the best solutions for their everyday needs. We understand that consumers often hesitate to wear or buy white clothes due to the challenges of maintaining their brightness and cleanliness. With the launch of Robin Fabric Whitener, we are dedicated to reversing this trend, offering consumers a superior solution that not only simplifies the cleaning process but also restores the radiant shine of white fabrics and removes stains. We are committed to empowering our consumers to wear their whites with pride and confidence, redefining their laundry experience.”
To further promote the new product and campaign, Robin released a TV commercial featuring a woman confidently wearing white clothes daily, much to the surprise of those around her. The advertisement emphasizes the transformative power of Robin Fabric Whitener, showcasing its ability to keep white garments looking pristine and vibrant.
Aalap Desai, CCO and co-founder of tgthr, added, “In everyday life, whites are not the first, second, third, or fourth choice in a person’s wardrobe. It’s something that’s just out of reach because of the trouble in keeping whites, white. With #PehnoPhirseWhite, we want the act of wearing white every day not to be something out of the ordinary, just like any other colour. The combination of our catchy tune and the confidence that the product bestows is what will make this launch shine.”
The campaign aims to make wearing white an everyday norm, supported by the confidence provided by the new Robin Fabric Whitener.