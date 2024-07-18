Reckitt's Robin Fabric Whitener returns with nationwide campaign

Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt South Asia, commented on the launch, saying, “At Reckitt, we are consistently working towards innovating our product portfolio to provide consumers the best solutions for their everyday needs. We understand that consumers often hesitate to wear or buy white clothes due to the challenges of maintaining their brightness and cleanliness. With the launch of Robin Fabric Whitener, we are dedicated to reversing this trend, offering consumers a superior solution that not only simplifies the cleaning process but also restores the radiant shine of white fabrics and removes stains. We are committed to empowering our consumers to wear their whites with pride and confidence, redefining their laundry experience.”