RECMA: dentsu X retains Top Spot

dentsu X, iProspect, Carat amongst the fastest-growing agencies in India.
Dentsu India has once again ranked amongst the top three, in the latest RECMA Media Agency Ranking Report.
Dentsu International is a network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. This is delivered through the five global leadership brands: Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.
The recently published RECMA report calls out the stellar performance of each agency:
dentsu X, as India’s fastest-growing media agency leading the chart with a 153% growth rate for the past 3 years. It is India’s #2 agency since 2020, narrowing the gap with Mindshare in 2021. Driving experiences beyond exposures, dentsu X engineers brand outcomes and growth.
iProspect, accelerating brands through a performance mindset, has clocked an impressive 83% growth in 2021! Growing our brands at the intersection of culture, content, data, and tech is paying a dividend to our clients and our business.
And Carat, designing for people, has recorded a smart 60% growth over the last year, delivering an unparallel capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging experiences.
Divya Karani, media CEO South Asia, dentsu said, “Yes of course, our clients and people value our vision, our continuous re-invention and rigour but scaling at this unprecedented trajectory for the past three years now, is a huge validation! Even more gratifying is that all our media agencies, each with their unique proposition are performing full throttle. Transforming by design, dentsu is planning the next steps, even as we continue to scale. With our deep specialism in media, creative and CXM, we are constantly focused on stitching up integrated business transformative solutions for our clients.”
Dentsu’s recently released Global Ad Spend report, forecasts India’s growth at 16%, reaching US$ 11 billion in 2022; growing past the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Digital is expected to clock double the momentum, contributing 33% of overall India spends. Dentsu is bullish on India and predicts India as the fastest growing market globally.
RECMA is the leading independent research company that reports and tracks the performance of media agencies around the globe. The report showcases the market share and growth of the media agencies based on their Overall Activity. The Overall Activity Volume report, evaluating over 900 media agencies across 70 countries, is the reference quantitative ranking based on the activity volume, a metric including both traditional buying billings and non-traditional activities which cover online paid media as well as fee-based activities on digital, data & analytics, content, marketing, sponsoring.