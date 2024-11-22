Red Bangle wins creative mandate for McCain Foods India

Red Bangle has been appointed as the strategic and creative communication partner for McCain’s India food service division after an agency wide pitch. Red Bangle will collaborate with McCain Foods India to enhance the presence of brands such as V Crispers, SureCrisp, among others, in the Indian market.
McCain Foods is a global frozen food products brand, with a strong reputation for its frozen potato products, particularly French fries. The company's B2B division plays a vital role in driving revenue and amplifying growth.
Speaking on the occasion, Samantha Dutta, Director of Sales & Marketing, McCain India, said "Despite already leading the category, there is still significant room for growth due to the low market penetration of frozen food products. This partnership will change how we engage and converse with customers, enhancing the impact of our communication. By demonstrating how our innovative value-added fries contribute to their business, we aim to not only boost our market share but also improve customer perception.”
"We are delighted to partner with McCain Foods India. Our team's dedication to strategic solutions and creative innovation align with McCain's growth objectives. We look forward to a successful collaboration and being able to leverage all of our capabilities across strategy, campaigns, content and technology for McCain Foods India," said Lakshmi Rebecca, Founder and CEO of Red Bangle.