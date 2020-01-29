RED FM tunes in to cricket in Jodhpur with new campaign

Over an email, Narayanan tells us, “Cricket is not just a sport, but also an emotion in India. Be it a metro like Delhi or a small town like Jodhpur, cricket flows in the veins of people Our team in Jodhpur found out that many aspiring cricketers in the city had to let go of their dreams to play due to lack of proper and adequate facilities. On that note, RED FM Jodhpur raised a concern about Barkatullah Khan Stadium, which is in a non-functioning condition for the last 18 years.”