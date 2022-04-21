redBus announces Allu Arjun as its brand ambassador

As an established enterprise in the bus transport sector, redBus is at the forefront of the industry’s return to normalcy after the pandemic and is bringing in Allu Arjun to draw the attention of travellers to the brand and the sector as a whole, riding on his popularity as a sensation among the masses. Allu Arjun’s strong appeal, not just in the south, but across the country, will enable redBus to penetrate further into hinterland, marking its presence felt in every state and region. Allu Arjun joins redBus as its brand ambassador at a time that is crucial for the travel and tourism sector, the summer. After a two-year hiatus from serious and leisure travel, the nation’s impulse towards travel is currently at its peak, making it all the more pertinent for redBus to have Allu Arjun at the vanguard of communications.