redBus’ festive campaign calls out the ‘natak’ while booking offline bus tickets

Festivals are not just about traditions, food and festive clothes. It is also a time for travel. For those away from home, it is a time to travel back to celebrate the festival with those who make it the most memorable. For those who have been waiting for a holiday, it is a time to make the most of the long weekend. And then there are those who just don’t need a reason to travel. To make the most of this key travel season, redBus has launched two 30-second ad films as part of a month-long campaign. It highlights the benefits of booking on the online bus ticketing platform in contrast to offline methods.