redBus latest Christmas ad explores acceptance in shared travel spaces

redBus has released a new Christmas ad film titled Everyone’s Christmas, which centres on inclusion and everyday interactions during public travel.

Set on a bus journey, the film follows a passenger who initially shows discomfort upon realising that a fellow traveller is a transgender person. The narrative then shifts as other passengers respond with small gestures of empathy, gradually changing the tone of the situation.

The film uses ordinary moments—such as adjusting seating, sharing space and exchanging glances—to show how public behaviour can influence whether a journey feels welcoming or exclusionary. It places focus on how acceptance in shared spaces can affect the travel experience of communities that are often marginalised.

Through this campaign, redBus highlights the role of individual behaviour in shaping inclusive travel environments, particularly during festive periods like Christmas, when shared journeys become more frequent.