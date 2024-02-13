redBus' latest film redefines third-wheelers V-Day as a day for self-indulgence

The narrative unfolds with two strangers - a boisterous man who sits next to a quiet, reserved man on a bus. The talkative man launches into a monologue about his recurring experiences with the number three. Fed up of his non-stop talking, the second man asks why he has a problem with this number, to which the first man states that he is a third wheel to a Valentine’s Day couple. The story takes an unexpected turn when the quiet man confesses that he too, is in the same boat! Both characters then invite the audience to give up their third wheel status and instead go on a solo trip with redBus.