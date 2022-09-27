redBus launches new campaign with Allu Arjun

The ad-films will be rendered in 7 languages on digital platforms and national and regional TV channels.
redBus has launched its first digital-first brand campaign, with its brand ambassador, Icon Star Allu Arjun, ahead of the festive season, with the objective of presenting itself at the heart of intercity bus travel, amid the upcoming festive occasions and holidays. As part of the campaign, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has rolled out two ad-films with Allu in the lead and delivering the message of ‘bringing your loved ones and dreams closer with redBus’.
redBus is positioned and recognized as the go-to platform for intercity bus ticketing in the country. The brand now intends to progress from a functional communique to one that builds a more emotional and cultural connection with its audience to create enduring relationships, trigger a habit change among offline ticketing travellers, as well as attract young first-timers, and has crafted the campaign to that effect.
Agency: McCann Worldwide Bangalore
Creative Head South: Sambit Mohanty
Production House: Tellywise
Producer: S Siva
Creative Producer: Bindu Akash
Director: Trivikram Srinivas
DOP: Ravi K Chandran
Speaking on his role in the ad-films, Icon Star Allu Arjun, said, “My long and close association with redBus, allows me to seamlessly step into the shoes of the character for the ad films. I believe the narrative is strong and I look forward to watching people build an emotional connect with the concept as well as the redBus brand.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, “The festive and holiday season this year is being looked at with immense anticipation and opportunities, and rightly so, since the restrictions over the last two years has resulted in a pent-up spirit leading to extravagant festivities, including travel for leisure and home-coming. We would like to stay ahead and be the platform of choice for booking bus tickets across the county and age groups, as we enter an important phase of demand and growth in the sector. Our campaign with our brand ambassador, Allu Arjun, has been created to lead us through this phase and help us build strong relationships with existing as well as new customers.”
Added, Pallavi Chopra, Sr. VP and Head, Marketing, redBus, “We arrived at this campaign concept after a careful study of where redBus stands as a brand today and how it needs to evolve and mature from here, also taking into consideration traveller needs and aspirations. What emerged from our deliberations is here for the nation to see in the form of two very captivating ad films that will immensely strengthen our hold on the segment, with Allu Arjun working his magic. The digital-first campaign will entail an extensive push on leading digital and social media platforms and during prime time across national and regional TV channels.”
Dileep Ashoka, Executive VP and Head South, McCann Worldgroup, “redBus has come to be by far the leader and defining force in the category. In this context, we wanted to move the conversation from category-oriented feature speak to life-centered benefits. We felt that redBus was fulfilling a very meaningful role - one that mitigates the conflict arising between individuals’ dreams and their duties. And this campaign gives voice to this truth. This campaign is also a reflection of redBus’ leadership stature.”
The TVCs will be rendered across national and regional TV channels, including in 7 regional languages.