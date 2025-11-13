redBus’ new Marathi films spotlight local travel culture

redBus has introduced a Maharashtra-focused campaign titled Majhi bus, manjhe redBus, aimed at strengthening its regional presence in the state. Maharashtra remains the platform’s largest bus-travel market, and the new films use Marathi humor and familiar everyday settings to highlight route availability and affordability.

The campaign features characters such as Shinde Kaku and Aaba, who appear in short slice-of-life narratives built around roadside conversations, misunderstandings and travel anecdotes. The films underline how the brand fits into routine travel habits across routes such as Mumbai–Malvan and Wai–Wani.





As part of the rollout, the films are currently live on YouTube, Meta platforms, JioCinema-Hotstar, Spotify and will run across major Marathi TV networks including Star Pravah, Zee Marathi, Sony Marathi and Lokmat 18 News. Auto-branding formats will extend the messaging across commuter touchpoints.

A redBus spokesperson commented, “Maharashtra is one of the largest states for bus travel in the country and a key state in our overall strategy. redBus has a deep understanding of the needs of Maharashtrian bus travellers and through Majhi bus, manjhe redBus, we wanted to speak directly to audiences in their own lingo, their own idioms. The campaign is a step forward in redBus’ ongoing regionification journey, using humour and local insights to connect more deeply with travellers. This ad campaign underlines how redBus’ affordability, simple booking experience, and extensive network make it the preferred travel partner across the state.”

The two films—Wide Connectivity and Swasta ani Masta—use regional humor to anchor product features. One plays on gossip overheard at a bus stop to communicate reach across the state, while the other uses a comic misunderstanding among friends to highlight discounts and low fares. Additional films will launch in the coming weeks.