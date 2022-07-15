Redcliffe Labs launches campaign 'Yeh Sudha kya karti hai'

Redcliffe Labs, a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech in the U.S. and India, is creating buzz with its new campaign "Yeh Sudha kya karti hai". The campaign emphasises the impact of regular health check-ups for women along with the fact that it is totally normal for women to prioritise their health over all other duties. For women, investing in their health leads to happiness and holistic well-being. Women are noted for their stoicism, selflessness, and willingness to make sacrifices in order to satisfy the needs of others. Even if it means placing herself last, she goes above and beyond to make sure that her loved ones are taken care of. She seldom ever takes a medical problem as seriously as she should until it becomes too bad and until the symptoms start to appear more frequently. However, the reality is that one shouldn't wait until things get out of hand! Making your health a priority is an investment in the right direction.