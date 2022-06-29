Reddit’s new ad evokes the comfort of connection its communities offer

It is the website’s first TV outing after Super Bowl 2021.
Reddit, the internet’s proverbial rabbit hole, has decided to lure people with the unsaid promise of comfort sprouting from familiarity with a new ad, its first after it hacked the Super Bowl 2021.
Made by R/GA, the 30-second spot tells us the stories of people whose passions fail to evoke any interest in their loved ones or, in one case, make them move away. The disappointment is cruel. That is exactly the time Reddit peeks its head from its hole and calls you towards itself.
Muse by Clio quoted Dong Chen, the company's head of brand marketing: "People come to Reddit to connect in ways they might not be able to elsewhere. While we were working on the campaign, there were many stories across the team about how we used Reddit to find human connections for interests that our friends or family may not share. Sometimes the people we know the least get us the most."
The last time Reddit made an ad splash on television was during the Super Bowl 2021. It was a five-second slide which tipped its hat to the power of Reddit’s communities and there was a sly mention of Reddit's r/WallStreetBets group that led to the infamous Robinhood incident (hyperlink) that year. R/GA was behind this spot too.