Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches all-women agency Ladyfinger

Tista and the Ladyfinger team are the voice of the woman consumer - a voice most brands have not fully heeded, endorses Tanya Goyal, Chairperson Ladyfinger and Director Rediffusion. “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. And Rediffusion as the parent will provide resources such as Red Lab and Rediffusion Studios to help the new agency. Expect big from Ladyfinger!”

The ladyfinger panel of women advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl CEO Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, Independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor in chief Tata Cliq Luxury, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic Brand Consultant; Geeta Rao, Ex Beauty and Health Director Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, Founder Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, Founder Audacity Sri Lanka, Communication Strategist Editor Co. and Sheetal Kumar, High Court Lawyer.