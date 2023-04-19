Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches all-women agency Ladyfinger

The agency will be led by CEO & CCO, Tista Sen, an advertising industry veteran with over two decades of experience.
Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches Ladyfinger, India's all-women agency to provide gender-balance in advertising and creative excellence.
Based in Mumbai, Ladyfinger aims to challenge norms, break barriers, and create positive change in the Indian advertising landscape. With a mission to elevate women's voices and perspectives, Ladyfinger is driven by a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and creativity. The agency is founded on the belief that though a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping.
A 2019 Kantar study found that 58 % of on-air ads target women exclusively, only 35 % are directed at both genders. The study also found that while 75 % of marketers globally think that they are avoiding gender-stereotyping, 76 % female consumers believe that the portrayal of women in advertising is completely out of touch. And finally, the study highlights the fact that “gender-balanced brands drive greater brand value while brands that skew towards men tend to underperform and are valued on an average USD 9 billion less, while only one in three brands achieve this balance in India."
With an all-women workforce Ladyfinger aims to bring about better gender-balance in its advertising and creative brand solution strategies for its potential clients. Led by CEO & CCO, Tista Sen, an advertising industry veteran with over two decades of experience, the agency will be peopled by a team of accomplished professionals and supported by a powerful panel of women advisors with extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture and law.
Ladyfinger will offer a full range of services including creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, policy and content development across all media platforms.
In addition to its focus on creative excellence, Ladyfinger is dedicated to empowering women in the workplace. The agency is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes equality, diversity, and professional growth. Through mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives and community partnerships, Ladyfinger aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women in the advertising industry and beyond.
"It's about time, says Tista Sen, CEO & CCO of the agency. "At Ladyfinger our team of talented women bring a fresh and unique approach to advertising, fuelled by our collective passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and yes even real estate. We are committed to driving a positive change in the advertising world and beyond and we believe that our all-women agency will make a significant impact."
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD Rediffusion adds “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew.Tista brings tremendous brand building expertise to Ladyfinger; she has got together an awesome team. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”
Tista and the Ladyfinger team are the voice of the woman consumer - a voice most brands have not fully heeded, endorses Tanya Goyal, Chairperson Ladyfinger and Director Rediffusion. “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. And Rediffusion as the parent will provide resources such as Red Lab and Rediffusion Studios to help the new agency. Expect big from Ladyfinger!”
The ladyfinger panel of women advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl CEO Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, Independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor in chief Tata Cliq Luxury, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic Brand Consultant; Geeta Rao, Ex Beauty and Health Director Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, Founder Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, Founder Audacity Sri Lanka, Communication Strategist Editor Co. and Sheetal Kumar, High Court Lawyer.