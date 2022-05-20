Rediffusion collaborates with IHCL for the launch of ‘She Remains the Taj’

“We are very happy that we have been able to demonstrate live-event capability with this launch”, says Sanjay Sakalley who heads up Rediffusion FutureTech. “These are still early days in India for the practical deployment of metaverse. A lot of it looks deceptively simple but requires a lot of technology back-end and design. We are going to quickly transit to version 2.0 in the months to come where the experience will become more real, more seamless and more enjoyable.”