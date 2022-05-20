Rediffusion collaborates with IHCL for the launch of ‘She Remains the Taj’

Launches a brand film to celebrate the spirit of womanhood.
Rediffusion has collaborated with IHCL, India’s largest hospitality company, for the launch the brand’s campaign ‘She Remains the Taj’ - a holistic framework of women-centric initiatives for all stakeholders including guests, employees, partners and the community.
Speaking on the occasion, Parveen Chander, senior vice president – sales & marketing, IHCL said, “IHCL has always empowered women to embrace different roles in the organisation by providing enabling policies, constant support and addressing developmental needs to tap into their potential. She Remains the Taj, the campaign celebrates the powerful roles women play across all walks of life.”
He added, “Adding yet another first to its legacy, Taj took a leadership role in the digital space by launching ‘She Remains the Taj’ film on Metaverse.”
The digital film was unveiled with a grand affair at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai in the presence of eminent women personalities over a panel discussion including Shabana Azmi (Actor), Radhika Gupta (CEO – Edelweiss Asset Management Limited) and Naiyya Saggi (Founder – BabyChakra and co-founder, The Good Glamm Group).
Kalyani Srivastava, joint president of Rediffusion, "Almost 20 years ago, Rediffusion launched the iconic 'She is the Taj' campaign'. With 'She remains the Taj', we've come full circle. The campaign is an ode to womanhood and reaffirms the brand's commitment to women's empowerment. The film features IHCL's amazing women partners, employees and guests and is a celebration of 'her many proud achievements. The campaign launch in the metaverse has given us the confidence to scale up our offerings.”
Leveraging the power of the Metaverse digital universe, IHCL partnered with Rediffusion FutureTech to host over 500 guests for the launch in a virtual environment. Being an industry-first, one-of-a-kind launch, the Metaverse event saw enthusiastic participation from the brand’s stakeholders as the invitees explored the digital universe spaces in their avatars and interacted with each other using voice and gestures, much like at a physical event venue. Within a short span, the campaign has already reached over 60 million audience.
“We are very happy that we have been able to demonstrate live-event capability with this launch”, says Sanjay Sakalley who heads up Rediffusion FutureTech. “These are still early days in India for the practical deployment of metaverse. A lot of it looks deceptively simple but requires a lot of technology back-end and design. We are going to quickly transit to version 2.0 in the months to come where the experience will become more real, more seamless and more enjoyable.”