Rediffusion launches Konjo: A specialist agency for strategic support to startups and evolving Indian enterprises

“Konjo will be a small but smart integrated communications agency that will work with startups in different stages of their brand journey," adds Carol Goyal, “We have borrowed the name of this agency from our Chairman, Dr. Goyal’s book by the same name published in 2014 by Haper Collins. Konjo was then the story of Dr. Goyal’s own entrepreneurial venture, Dentsu, which he launched, nurtured, and grew over nearly a decade. We are going to bring the same value systems, work culture, and strategic goodness to the clients of Konjo.”