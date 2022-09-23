Rediffusion launches “STOP. NEVER” brand campaign for Tynor

The campaign depict the never-ending movement of sporting activities such as cycling, weightlifting, swimming, volleyball, football and urge people never to stop.
Tynor Orthotics is a leading brand known for healing pain and managing injuries. Tynor is Chandigarh based but sells both domestically, and exports its products worldwide.
With aesthetically sculpted motion graphics, the TVCs depict the never-ending movement of sporting activities such as cycling, weightlifting, swimming, volleyball, football and urge people never to stop, and continue to embark on a healthy lifestyle.
Tynor believes that exercise and any form of physical activity not only changes your body but also changes your mind, your attitude and your mood. Tynor is committed to supporting the body and healing the pain that often arises in everyday lives because of injuries and incorrect postures, limiting the performance of physical activities at the desired level.
Pushvinder Jit Singh, managing director, is a first-generation entrepreneur who is also the key promoter and the main force behind the success of Tynor. He believes, “Being active is imperative for a healthy life. It’s our passionate commitment to let nothing stop you from being active and healthy”.
Abhaynoor Singh, director and global sales manager of Tynor, says “Rediffusion through this campaign has captured the essence of our mission to supply technically superior products at affordable prices that help our customers get relief from pain, prevent any unforeseen injuries and provide anatomically correct support in day-to-day activities”.
Kalyani Srivastava, joint president Rediffusion commented, “The STOP.NEVER films were created by our design team at Rediffusion Studios led by Virendra Tivrekar and Ajit Rakhade, who have made Tynor’s vision come alive through stunning motion graphics.”