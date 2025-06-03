Rediffusion & RAIDS create an AI film for Danone's Protinex

Danone, a global leader in nutrition, health, and wellness, has partnered with Rediffusion and RAIDS to create a groundbreaking digital film for its flagship brand Protinex – entirely produced using artificial intelligence (AI).

This pioneering initiative aims to spark a nationwide protein revolution, encouraging millions of Indians to embrace better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through increased consumption of Protinex protein powder.

Danone India Spokesperson said, “India faces one of the highest rates of protein deficiency globally, impacting health, immunity, and productivity. Recognising the urgent need for awareness and behavior change, Danone India commissioned Rediffusion to develop a compelling and innovative digital brand anthem that resonates with India’s diverse population”. He added, “Protinex has always been committed to improving India’s nutritional health. Through this innovative AI- powered film, we are reinforcing our mission to empower consumers with knowledge, and encourage them to make protein an integral part of their daily diet.”

The film stands out as the first of its kind in India. Conceptualised and scripted by Pramod Sharma, national creative director and his team at Rediffusion, the film has been created and produced end-to-end with cutting edge AI technology. Pramod says, “It has been an effort from our end to demonstrate the Agency’s and the Client’s commitment to innovation and future-forward storytelling. The AI- driven production enabled rapid content creation with dynamic visuals and a powerful narrative, highlighting the transformative benefits of adequate protein intake.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Danone on this revolutionary project for Protinex,” said Rishu Verma, Senior Vice President at Rediffusion. “By leveraging AI technology, we have crafted a film that not only educates but also inspires action towards addressing protein deficiency at scale. This campaign marks a new era in digital advertising and health communication in India.”Carol Goyal, who heads RAIDS said, “This AI film strategically blends emotive storytelling with data-backed insights on protein’s critical role in growth, strength, and immunity. It targets consumers across age groups and demographics, making the message accessible and relatable to urban and rural audiences alike. The biggest achievement for us in AI is to make the narrative look as real as real, and in the Protinex fim we have amply delivered that.” The Protinex film has been launched across major digital platforms, including social media, video streaming services, and online health communities, aiming for maximum reach and impact.