Rediffusion to handle mainline advertising for Capri Global's Loan Business

Capri Global Capital, a diversified NBFC, has appointed Rediffusion to handle the brand's mainline advertising mandate. As per the mandate, the agency will conceptualize and build campaigns across media touch points to drive the brand-consumer connect. The account will be handled by _Next by Rediffusion_ from its Mumbai office.
Capri Global Capital offers a wide range of financial services, including home and business loans, to the unbanked and underserved masses of the country, with a presence across hi-growth segments like Gold Loans, MSME Loans, Construction Finance, Affordable Housing, and Indirect Lending segments.
“We are excited to be working with Rediffusion as our mainline agency. With their cutting-edge strategies, creative prowess, and deep understanding of consumer behaviour, we are confident that this collaboration will propel our brand to new heights,” says Basant Dhawan, Group CMO of Capri Global. “Together, we will create compelling campaigns that engage and captivate our target audience, further solidifying our position in the market.”
“Capri Global is a trailblazer in the loans business. It is driven by a massive all-India network that reaches and services consumers who really value both the finance and the relationship that the company invests so heavily in,” comments Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director of, _Next by Rediffusion_. “Our strategists at The Bharat Lab of Rediffusion who focus on markets beyond the Metros and Tier 1 cities will work closely with the Capri marketing team to engage the consumer and further endear Capri Loans to them.” Capri Loans use Pankaj Tripathi as their brand endorser.