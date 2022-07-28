Rediffusion wins creative and digital mandate for Garden Vareli

The agency will be responsible for the marketing strategy, creative and digital media of the brand.
Rediffusion has recently been assigned the entire communication portfolio of Garden Vareli, a brand owned by Garden Silk Mills Private Limited, Surat The agency will help the client with marketing strategy, creatives, digital and media.
Garden Silk Mills Private Limited is a pioneer of the Indian polyester textile industry, with dominant presence in the polyester value chain, manufacturing polyester chips, yarns, and finished fabrics. Garden’s range of fine filament and micro filament polyester fabrics in georgettes, chiffons, failles, and jacquards – both dyed and printed – have been style statements in the women’s wear category for over four decades.
Garden’s offerings in fabric also include premium products made from cotton and viscose. In the days ahead, Garden Vareli has plans to enter many more segments.
Welcoming Rediffusion to Garden Vareli, Mr. Debi Prasad Patra, Director, Garden Silk Mills Private Limited, commented, “Rediffusion launched the Garden Vareli brand in the 70s and made it a household brand with advertising that became famous. In working with Team Rediffusion again, we are hoping to re-create the magic.”
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion added, “Garden Vareli is a cult brand. It had gone into a short hiatus. We are delighted to be assigned the task of re-igniting the brand. In the 1970s and 80s, Garden Vareli was the benchmark of fashion and style. We hope that in the days and months ahead, we will be able to recapture the imagination of our buyers.”
The Garden Vareli account will be handled by Rediffusion from its Mumbai office, led by Kalyani Srivastava and Pramod Sharma.