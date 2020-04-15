Rediffusion's campaign highlights plight of migrant workers during COVID-19

"We were told there is space available in the Free Press Journal to communicate on the issue, and if we wanted to add our voice to it. We felt we had the chance to speak on behalf of those who normally don’t reckon as target audience for most brands. The ones who struggle for a meal, or a roof, let alone hygiene. And if we could remind people that there are many whose needs are far more basic and human than ours, then we could try and make a difference. This may be a drop in the ocean, but for us at the agency, this is from the heart," says Jauhari, adding that this is a pro bono effort.