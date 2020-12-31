Redmi’s rap video with Danish Sait is a quirky guide to an ‘apartment new year party’ amid COVID

The video retains traits of the several comic characters like Politician Nograj, Ramamurthy Avre, Gopi, etc. that Sait plays in his videos.
“Finally Danish Sait got a phone to replace those weird stuff (he) used as a phone,” reads a comment on Redmi’s latest brand video (on YouTube) featuring the actor, host and influencer. The comment is an example of how influencer marketing works, and would make sense to netizens who actively follow Sait (and the characters played by him) on the internet.
Sait is often seen using random household objects as phones in his comedy videos – from a kettle to a flower pot. In the latest new year themed brand video, Sait is seen using a Redmi Note Pro smartphone. Apart from the phone, there are a few other items like the Redmi earphones and smartbands.
The video titled ‘Come dance with Mi’ is yet another quirky rap video from Xiaomi’s marketing. While the brand’s Diwali rap campaign ‘Diwali with Mi’ was crafted by Baba Sehgal, the new year campaign was conceptualised by Sait and Vamsidhar Bhogaraju (actor, comedian and writer).
Sait’s videos feature several comic characters and their conversations all played by Sait himself. Prominent ones includes Politician Nograj, Ramamurthy Avre and Gopi. The Redmi video retains several of their traits. One of Sait’s own vine videos shot during the lockdown is around ‘Apartment Dumb Charades’. Unsurprisingly, Redmi’s video starts with the mention of ‘Apartment New Year’s Party’.
Redmi’s rap video touches several of the top trends of year 2020. Like tight finances, social distancing, staying back at home, being social on social media, banana bread, biryani and even dalgona coffee. The only thing missing probably is the presence of Manu Kumar Jain, managing director, Mi India. Jain was on the Diwali rap video with Baba Sehgal.
Last year, Xiaomi released a string of videos featuring Sait. The ad films parodied then POTUS Donald Trump, news anchor Arnab Goswami and controversial baba Swami Nithyananda. The films were conceptualised and crafted by Schbang. The video on Swami, even drew a response from the baba himself.
Credits for 'Come Dance With Mi':
Concept: Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and Danish Sait
Music: Sickflip (Sarvesh Srivastava)
Lyrics: Ahmed Shariff, Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and Danish Sait
Additional Vocals: Soundarya Jayachandran
Director: Vamsidhar Bhogaraju
DOP: Sahit Anand (Do Creative Labs)
Producers: Boris Kenneth and Anand Akalwadi (Do Creative Labs)
Choreography & Dancers: Supriya, Bijju and Vibes Studio
Post Production: Do Creative Labs
Exec Producer: Dev Bhatia (Big Bad Wolf Studios)
Talent Management (Danish Sait): Natashaa Guharoy (Big Bad Wolf)