Redmi’s water-durability pitch in HT print ad gains traction on LinkedIn

Interactive print ads are meant to be experienced physically. But increasingly, LinkedIn is where many of us actually discover them.

That seems to be the case for the new Redmi print ad. Multiple LinkedIn posts began circulating videos of what appears to be a Hindustan Times print ad for the newly launched Redmi Note 15 Pro. The videos show an interactive execution where water poured over a section of the ad reveals a hidden price- turning a static newspaper placement into something unexpectedly tactile and shareable.

What makes the moment stand out isn’t just the creative- but the pattern. Several posts praising the ad surfaced on the same day, many carrying similar copy and the same video of the newspaper.

Whether this is organic amplification, coordinated advocacy, or simply coincidence is still unclear. But it does raise a broader question around how modern launches blur the line between paid push, creator enthusiasm, and genuine virality especially when disclaimers aren’t always visible in social sharing formats.

If authentic, the creative itself ties closely to product messaging.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series has been positioned around durability alongside camera and battery performance. The device carries multiple water and dust resistance certifications- including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings signalling protection against splashes, submersion, and high-pressure water exposure.

The broader hardware narrative also leans into performance-led storytelling, with the series expected to feature a 200MP primary camera, large silicon-carbon battery in the ~6,500mAh class, and AMOLED display positioning it within the brand’s upper mid-premium push.

The LinkedIn caption circulating with the video frames the water reveal as metaphor-led storytelling suggesting if water can reveal the price, it shouldn’t be something users worry about with the phone.

As the print ad mentions, "“We didn’t choose between camera and durability. Neither should you.”

If nothing else, the chatter reflects something brands often chase: print that behaves like digital- interactive, shareable, and conversation-led.

However, the physical newspaper placement could not be independently located at the time of publishing despite attempts to find the print execution.

We have not independently verified the physical print placement yet and have reached out to Xiaomi/Redmi’s PR team for confirmation. This story will be updated once we receive a response.