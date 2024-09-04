redRail releases 'Dil ki Patri' showcasing the role of Indian railways in connecting lives

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the advantages of using the redRail app for booking journeys.
redRail, the rail ticketing platform from redBus and an IRCTC authorised partner, has rolled out a 9-minute short film, titled, “Dil ki Patri” (heart’s tracks). Directed by Amitabh Aurora, an Indian film director and screenwriter and starring Sohaila Kapur, this film is a tribute to Indian Railways and its role in connecting passengers across the country, focusing on the theme of rediscovering love in later years.
redRail's short film aims to reflect on this connection between railways and personal relationships in today's context. The film also highlights the advantages of using the redRail app for booking journeys.
“Dil ki Patri” takes viewers through the incomplete love story of a man and a woman, who are now in their advanced years, with life’s journey having taken them along separate tracks. But as destiny would have it, the woman’s granddaughter, upon learning about her grandmother’s past love interest, decides to pursue and bond them together in a way that’s reminiscent of the past- through the ever clichéd meeting at the railway station.
The short film revolves around Reema - a young girl who embarks on a journey to reunite her Dadi (grandmother) with Anand, a man that her Dadi met on a train and fell in love with as a young girl. After finding an old box containing their love letters, Reema learns that the two lovers were separated because Anand decided to move to London for higher studies and he was certain Reema’s parents would disapprove of their match. She also finds an old polaroid of Anand and decides to find him using the address on the letter.
Using the redRail app, Reema quickly books a train journey, convincing Dadi that they need to visit a relative for a puja. She shows Dadi how easy it is to book train tickets with redRail by redBus, and also finds the position of the coach at the platform using the redRail app.
On the train, Dadi reminisces about her youth. A flashback shows a young Anand and Dadi meeting at the train station. In the present, Dadi notices a man with a familiar watch sitting across her berth in the train. It is Anand. Their eyes meet as they recognise one another, leading to an emotional reunion. Anand greets her tenderly, and Dadi comes alive at the sight of him. The film ends with Dadi and Anand united in the train, with Reema smiling knowingly.