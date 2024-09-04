redRail releases 'Dil ki Patri' showcasing the role of Indian railways in connecting lives

The short film revolves around Reema - a young girl who embarks on a journey to reunite her Dadi (grandmother) with Anand, a man that her Dadi met on a train and fell in love with as a young girl. After finding an old box containing their love letters, Reema learns that the two lovers were separated because Anand decided to move to London for higher studies and he was certain Reema’s parents would disapprove of their match. She also finds an old polaroid of Anand and decides to find him using the address on the letter.