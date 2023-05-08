Reebok ropes in Taapsee Pannu and Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors; launches ‘I am the New’ brand campaign

A love for sports and fitness is intrinsic to Indian culture. Sports is the heartbeat of the nation, with millions of people actively participating in and following a variety of sports across media. It is only natural that Reebok reclaims its legacy of being the premier sports and performance brand in the country, encouraging one and all to adopt fitness as way of life. In keeping with this philosophy, the 'I am the New' campaign is an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by stereotypes or felt like they didn't fit in. It is a rallying cry for the youth of India to break free from limitations and embrace their true potential.