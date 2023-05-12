Refrigerator becomes `the Showstopper’ in a new Samsung ad

The commercial also vividly reflects the trend of open kitchens becoming the norm of Indian homes besides design and aesthetics of refrigerators gaining rapid popularity among consumers.
Samsung India today rolled out a new TVC – ‘The era of Bespoke Begins’ for its breathtaking Bespoke Side-by-Side (SBS) refrigerators. A unique harmony of great design, curated colors, and incredible features such as Auto Open Door (AOD) & AI energy savings, the Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator is ready to usher in a revolution to match the ever-evolving aspirations of modern-day Indian consumers and their urban lifestyle.
‘The era of Bespoke Begins’ TVC beautifully captures the message that an Indian kitchen is no longer a remote space and has been well integrated into our social spaces. Highlighting this urban lifestyle, the TVC perfectly showcases evolving behavioral insights as it recreates a day in the life of our consumers. It portrays that even a small occasion such as a party can turn into a celebration of the Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator because it emerges as the highlight of the night and “the showstopper”.
This TVC will be aired across national and regional TV, covering general entertainment, movies, news and infotainment channels. It will also run on digital platforms including Samsung’s owned social channels, YouTube, OTT channels and Samsung TV plus.
The commercial also vividly reflects the trend of open kitchens becoming the norm of Indian homes besides design and aesthetics of refrigerators gaining rapid popularity among consumers. This trend is yet another proof why adding Samsung’s Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator is like a cherry on top of a cake for modern-day home décor. The Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator also marks an evolution within the category since consumers are looking for options beyond traditional refrigerators. While the functional role of a refrigerator is vital, there is an ever-growing desire for more visually pleasing models among consumers.
This makes the curated colors offered by Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerators a milestone in the industry. The lineup comes in varied and exciting colors such as Clean Pink, Clean White, Clean Navy, and Glam Deep Charcoal.