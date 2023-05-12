Refrigerator becomes `the Showstopper’ in a new Samsung ad

The commercial also vividly reflects the trend of open kitchens becoming the norm of Indian homes besides design and aesthetics of refrigerators gaining rapid popularity among consumers. This trend is yet another proof why adding Samsung’s Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator is like a cherry on top of a cake for modern-day home décor. The Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator also marks an evolution within the category since consumers are looking for options beyond traditional refrigerators. While the functional role of a refrigerator is vital, there is an ever-growing desire for more visually pleasing models among consumers.