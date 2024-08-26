Reid & Taylor Apparel chooses Eggfirst as its creative, digital, media, and production agency

Commenting on the association, Subrata Siddhanta, CEO Apparel & Retail, Reid & Taylor Apparel, said, “In addition to our elegant range of men’s formal wear, the brand is also going to offer world-class casual wear. With a rich legacy of quality and style, Reid & Taylor Apparel aims to redefine men’s fashion offering a range of exquisite garments tailored for the modern gentleman. We are pleased to welcome Eggfirst as our advertising agency of record, bringing differentiated expertise as an advertising agency with deep consumer understanding, and a robust combination of mainstream and digital expertise. Eggfirst approach is characterized by a personal connect, deep involvement, and extreme integrity that ensure they are as good as their word. We are excited to partner with Eggfirst to elevate our brand with innovative and impactful advertising.”