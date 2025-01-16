Reise Moto brings Rannvijay Singha as its official brand ambassador

Reise Moto, a manufacturer of bike tyres and premium riding gear, announces actor and adventure enthusiast, Rannvijay Singha, as its official brand ambassador. With his deep-rooted passion for motorcycling and adventure, Rannvijay perfectly embodies the spirit of Reise.

Rannvijay Singha, known for his passion for biking and adventure, has built a career as a Roadies icon and contributor to television, film, and biking culture. He embodies resilience, freedom, and exploration—values aligned with Reise Moto's mission of enabling experiences.

“I’m excited to join the Reise Moto family and represent a brand that shares my love for biking and adventure,” said Rannvijay Singha. “Reise Moto’s commitment to innovation and quality resonates with my own approach to challenges and exploration. I look forward to inspiring bikers and adventurers across the country to embrace their passion.”

“Rannvijay’s adventurous spirit and authentic connection to the biking community make him an ideal representative for Reise Moto,” said Yogesh Mahansaria, founder and managing director, Reise Moto. “He mirrors our vision of empowering riders with innovative products that enhance performance, safety and style. Together, we aim to inspire bikers to explore new horizons with confidence.”

Every product from the house of Reise Moto is crafted to meet the unique requirements of Indian riders, offering optimal functionality in varied Indian climates and terrains. Further extending its offering from specialised purpose-built tyres, Reise has recently launched its purpose-specific riding gear range.