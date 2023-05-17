Reise Moto signs Ashish Raorane as its Official Brand Athlete

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Mahansaria, founder & managing director, Reise Moto said, "We are thrilled to have Ashish Raorane as our Brand Athlete. His experience and passion for racing will help us showcase our commitment in delivering high-performance tyres for the passionate riding community. As a premium two-wheeler tyre brand, our aspiration is to be involved deeply with the riding community and understanding the requirements which can enhance their riding levels. Ashish’s experience of competing in some of the most challenging international and domestic races gives him great insights and we are confident that our customers will relate with his experiences."