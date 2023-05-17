Reise Moto signs Ashish Raorane as its Official Brand Athlete

Ashish Raorane will represent Reise Moto at every motorsport event and will also share key insights for the development of the company’s flagship range.
Reise Moto has announced the appointment of Indian cross-country rally racer Ashish Raorane as its first-ever official Brand Athlete. The Dakar rider has been signed for a period of three years, where Ashish Raorane will be representing Reise Moto at all the motorsport events that he participates in, both domestic and international. The brand's decision to sign the Dakar participant is in line with its image as a brand for the passionate riding community.
Reise Moto is the youngest entrant in the ever-competitive Indian two-wheeler tyre market. Its wide and vibrant portfolio of purpose-centric tyres catering to commuters, tourers, street-naked, adventure and other lifestyle segments makes Reise Moto a brand for all types of riders. The Indian tyre manufacturer will kick-off its events calendar with the TrailR academy in June 2023.
Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Mahansaria, founder & managing director, Reise Moto said, "We are thrilled to have Ashish Raorane as our Brand Athlete. His experience and passion for racing will help us showcase our commitment in delivering high-performance tyres for the passionate riding community. As a premium two-wheeler tyre brand, our aspiration is to be involved deeply with the riding community and understanding the requirements which can enhance their riding levels. Ashish’s experience of competing in some of the most challenging international and domestic races gives him great insights and we are confident that our customers will relate with his experiences."
Sumit Garg, VP & business head – Reise Moto, added that “This pact will pave the way for reise to introduce the most awaited competition spec tyres for the off-road aspirants and aficionados alike in this rather niche and underserved market.”
Ashish Raorane is one of the most successful Indian racers with a formidable racing portfolio that includes the likes of the Dakar Rally, Africa Eco Race (AER), the 2019 FIM Baja World Championship series amongst others. He brings a wealth of experience to the brand and will help promote the brand's commitment to delivering high-performance tyres for the passionate riding community.
Commenting on the association, Ashish Raorane said, "I am delighted to be associated with Reise Moto and am looking forward to a promising participation at Dakar 2024. I have already experienced the TrailR range and must say it felt comfortable and promising even in challenging conditions. Their commitment to delivering high-performance tyres for the passionate riding community is truly remarkable, and I am excited to work with them in promoting this commitment. I also look forward to sharing my insights with the Reise Moto team for the development of their entire tyre range.”
Speaking on the new development, Anish Thakkar, head, Marketing, stated, "From a confluence of legacy and expertise comes performance. And what better than someone who has been buoyant in the offshores representing India in one of the most grueling rallies in the world. Hence, it was natural to shake hands with none other than the rally pilot from our local shires Ashish Raorane to unite performance and resilience."