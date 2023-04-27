Relaxo launches summer campaign for Bahamas with Salman Khan

The new TVC for Bahamas is a part of an all-round campaign as the brand unveils a cool & trendy collection of flip flops for summer.
Known for its cool quotient and vibrant designs among the masses, flip flops brand Bahamas launched its new TV campaign for the season. The commercial leverages the fact that most often, people stress and fret over every other thing, leaving little time to enjoy the precious moments of life.
The film opens with superstar Salman Khan picking up a couple of instances out of everyday life, nudging in the fact that indeed, stress has silently pervaded in all walks of life. In his typical quirky style, he urges us not to miss out on small joys while managing the daily stressful situations of life, effortlessly weaving in the colourful product range in a peppy beach setting.
Expressing his joy amidst the campaign, Gaurav Dua, director (sales & marketing) for Relaxo Footwears said, “Bahamas is symbolic of the mindset of youth- colourful, peppy, carefree- and every action of the brand is a reflection of the same. Salman Bhai and his stardom fits so well with our brand's voice because he is known for style, is trendy and someone, that today's youth vibes with. However, in today’s fast paced lifestyle, people are burdened with some or other stress even at a young age, many a times taking it to heart. Bahamas takes this very cue and uses Salman Khan to smoothly connect the brands’ philosophy with the inner calling of youth”.