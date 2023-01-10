Reliance Digital encourages everyone to make friends with technology in its new campaign

The campaign has been created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
As technology continues to evolve rapidly, getting ever more complex and sophisticated, so many of us are still catching up. The devices we are familiar and comfortable with eventually get obsolete, and with them, it seems we do as well.
Reliance Digital has taken a huge leap forward by reimagining their stores not merely as points of retail, but as tech playgrounds, where people are encouraged to touch, feel, experience and enjoy new technology guided by a team of expert tech advisors.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Brian Bade, chief executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind. Within this rooted cultural reality we believe that Reliance Digital is the catalyst that will enable a large mass of people to connect with technology by creating a welcoming retail tech experience. This philosophy informs everything we do, how our stores are designed, how the sales staff interact, the way demos are carried out and the manner in which after-sales service is delivered. At Reliance Digital, we understand the varied needs people have, as well as their apprehensions and fears when it comes to technology. That's why we want to be the friend that can connect people to the technology they want. The films capture this in an authentic, intimate, moving way.”
Paritosh Srivastava, chief executive officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “This is an idea that is special because of the truth it captures and the powerful role it appropriates to Reliance Digital as a retailer. It’s not just a campaign or an idea, it is the guiding philosophy and role that Reliance Digital wants to play in people’s lives. The brand intends living this idea through the whole consumer lifespan of the relationship, at every consumer touchpoint and experience. The attempt is to create brand love and trust for Reliance Digital, and we strongly feel that in the transactional and offer led nature of the retail category, this brand agenda will help Reliance Digital leapfrog to leadership in both the share of heart and mind of the country. The campaign will have high resonance as we all know someone in our circle of family and friends who is getting left behind and is in need to overcome the fear and become Friends with Technology”.
Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The campaign appropriates an entirely new space for an electronics retailer. Something that’s truly relevant and meaningful – our customers’ actual relationship with technology. Acknowledging that rapidly changing tech leaves so many of us behind, we’ve positioned Reliance Digital as an ally that helps you to lose your apprehensions. Encouraging you to touch, feel and play with technology guided by our team of experts. It’s an emotional, heart-warming idea, captured in the line: Technology se rishta jodo.”