Reliance Digital encourages everyone to make friends with technology in its new campaign

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Brian Bade, chief executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind. Within this rooted cultural reality we believe that Reliance Digital is the catalyst that will enable a large mass of people to connect with technology by creating a welcoming retail tech experience. This philosophy informs everything we do, how our stores are designed, how the sales staff interact, the way demos are carried out and the manner in which after-sales service is delivered. At Reliance Digital, we understand the varied needs people have, as well as their apprehensions and fears when it comes to technology. That's why we want to be the friend that can connect people to the technology they want. The films capture this in an authentic, intimate, moving way.”