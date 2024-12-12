Reliance Digital launches series highlighting tech-driven empowerment

In a nation enriched with dreams and boundless potential, Reliance Digital announces the launch of the Happiness Project, an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between passion and technology. Identifying and recognising the unfulfilled aspirations of Indians, the brand is on a mission to empower people and bridge gaps caused by limited access to essential technology.

With the Happiness Project, Reliance Digital is simplifying the lives of passionate individuals by empowering them with the right technology. The series — hosted by Farah Khan and six dynamic co-hosts — dwells on individual challenges and technology solutions offered by Reliance Digital through its nuanced understanding of the technology. Furthering this support is Reliance Digitals’ well-trained staff, also known as ‘Tech Dost’, who are committed to fostering innovation and creativity across India.

The project kicked off with Shoishob, an NGO in Kolkata, dedicated to ensuring quality education for underprivileged children. Reliance Digital provided them tailor made technological support to enhance the learning experience for the bright minds in their school. With the right tools at their disposal, Shoishob is now on its way to creating brighter futures.

Speaking on the initiative, Reliance Digital’s spokesperson said, “Technology is a game changer in today’s world. At Reliance Digital, we recognize the power of technology and believe in personalizing it by offering tailor made solutions to address our unique individual challenges. The Happiness Project with its mission of technological empowerment, is a perfect fit for our brand as India leaps into a newer and brighter tomorrow.”

The project will also be spreading its wings to Manipal, Lucknow, Chennai, and Mumbai thus touching lives of many with the magic of technology. The episodes will go live on the Reliance Digital YouTube channel, every Wednesday, at 1:00 pm.