Reliance Digital's latest campaign honours unsung heroes of the Pujo festivities

The film by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi explores the emotions that bind people to their traditions and the lengths to which they can go to keep these alive.
Celebrating the dedication and hard work of India’s artisans and craftsmen, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s latest digital film for Reliance Digital, ‘Ichchepuroner Sharodeeya’, captures the true essence of Durga Pujo- a time of togetherness, resilience, and boundless joy.
The film explores the emotions that bind people to their traditions and the lengths to which they can go to keep these traditions alive. It reminds the viewers that the joy of celebration, just like Pujo, is for everyone. Through this campaign, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Reliance Digital salute India’s artisans – the unsung heroes of Pujo festivities.
Rohit Malkani, Jt. national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “It’s that time of year when marketeers and ad agencies scratch their heads to come up with a unique piece of communication for Durga Pujo. For Reliance Digital, it was a first time as well! And while the celebrations will continue, we took a slightly introspective angle to our film. Shot in multiple locations across Kolkata by Pritha Chakraborty (Director of Mukherjee Dar Bou), the film pays tribute to pandal makers. The unsung heroes who make every Pujo memorable but fail to get any recognition.”
Manoj Jain, head marketing, Reliance Digital, added, “With this brand film, Reliance Digital is shining a spotlight on the artists who fade away into oblivion, once their creation comes to life. Using technology as an enabler, we want them to experience the euphoria they bring into the auspicious occasion of Durga Pujo. We are also proud to introduce a first-of-its-kind 'Best Pandal Curator' category at the Times Sharad Shrestha Awards, which will honor the best artists in the field, giving them the much-needed recognition.”
The film is about the protagonist Kanai and his journey from overseeing the construction of a pandal to witnessing it come to life via a video call, made on the phone gifted by the young boys from the pandal authority. It emphasizes that where there is a wish, there is a way.