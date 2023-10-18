Reliance Digital's latest campaign honours unsung heroes of the Pujo festivities

Rohit Malkani, Jt. national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “It’s that time of year when marketeers and ad agencies scratch their heads to come up with a unique piece of communication for Durga Pujo. For Reliance Digital, it was a first time as well! And while the celebrations will continue, we took a slightly introspective angle to our film. Shot in multiple locations across Kolkata by Pritha Chakraborty (Director of Mukherjee Dar Bou), the film pays tribute to pandal makers. The unsung heroes who make every Pujo memorable but fail to get any recognition.”