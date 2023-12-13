Reliance Fashion Factory launches Free Shopping Week

The multi-phased digital campaign ‘Free Bole Toh... Free Shopping Week’ is conceptualised by IdeateLabs.
Reliance Fashion Factory has unveiled its Free Shopping Week, where shoppers can effectively make their shopping free. The move will further strengthen Reliance Fashion Factory’s commitment in making fashion affordable for all.
The digital campaign plays up on FREE in a fun and engaging manner. The campaign is led by digital videos, for preview and the main promo, besides other touchpoints.
Raman R.S. Minhas, creative chief officer, IdeateLabs, says, "FSW is a phenomenon that has only grown over the years. We wanted to keep it fun, simple, with a hint of FOMO and yet capture its flagship stature. And the idea came from the very core of the IP– no other offer or discount can match Free. So, Free Bole Toh… Free Shopping Week!.”
With year-end celebrations around the corner, Free Shopping Week is a great way to bag branded clothes, shoes and accessories for virtually free. The offer begins in stores from December 13, 2023 with the Preview slated for December 9,2023 to Dec 12, 2023.
The campaign is currently live on all social media channels.