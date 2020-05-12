Reliance forays into advertising again; to launch agency 'Jio Creative Labs'

It is worth mentioning here that in-house agencies do not always succeed in winning the trust of other brands. "See, brand marketers will always feel that the agency is busy servicing its parent company which is so huge. Imagine… the agency is working on an ad for a brand and in the meantime, it has to do crisis management for Jio; it would obviously devote all its resources to servicing its parent brand, as a matter of priority, which is why there will be trust deficit," says a senior industry analyst on the condition of anonymity.