Reliance General Insurance launches Sweet Nothings Campaign on World Health Day

Creates a dummy sweet shop, Sweet Nothings Patisserie, to drive awareness about diabetes.
This World Health Day, Reliance General Insurance, one of India’s leading private General Insurance companies, has launched a quirky campaign “Sweet Nothings” to raise diabetes awareness. Leveraging Instagram to drive the awareness and reach the young mass, the insurance brand is encouraging its audience to get tested early for diabetes in an intriguing way.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), around 7.7 Crores people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) in India while nearly 2.5 Crores are prone to developing diabetes in near future. The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) youth diabetes registry shows that one in every four people under 25 with diabetes has adult-onset type-2 diabetes. This means, the type of diabetes that is generally found among older adults with a family history of diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diets and inactivity, has now become a common phenomenon among young adults. Additionally, WHO has reported that half of the country’s population is unaware of their diabetic status, and if not detected and treated early, this can result in significant health complications as to developing life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis.
The “Sweet Nothings” campaign highlights these facts and urges its audience to get themselves tested early, before it reaches an adverse stage of permanent/chronic illness. Since young adults aged between 18-24 form the largest Instagram users’ group in India[1], the insurance brand leveraged the Instagram community to reach the young audience and inform them about the repercussions of the chronic disease. Through the campaign, Reliance General Insurance drives the critical message of keeping diabetes at bay with early detection and monitoring and keep enjoying the sweet nothings throughout one’s life.
Commenting on the campaign, Anand Singhi, chief distribution officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “As per WHO, people with diabetes are two to three times more likely to suffer from a heart attack or a stroke. Knowledge about one’s diabetic status will help an individual get treated timely and correctly and might be a lifesaver. Thus, it is utterly important that we get tested for diabetes as early as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, Reliance General Insurance has always taken several initiatives in spreading awareness about critical and chronical health issues. Through this campaign, we aim to enlighten people about the importance of early detection and treatment of diabetes.”