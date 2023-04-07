Reliance General Insurance launches Sweet Nothings Campaign on World Health Day

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), around 7.7 Crores people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) in India while nearly 2.5 Crores are prone to developing diabetes in near future. The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) youth diabetes registry shows that one in every four people under 25 with diabetes has adult-onset type-2 diabetes. This means, the type of diabetes that is generally found among older adults with a family history of diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diets and inactivity, has now become a common phenomenon among young adults. Additionally, WHO has reported that half of the country’s population is unaware of their diabetic status, and if not detected and treated early, this can result in significant health complications as to developing life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis.